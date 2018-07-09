Former student testifies of unwanted kisses, hugs from band teacher

A former student of band teacher Roger Jabbour testified he subjected her to unwanted kisses and hugs in his office after class on numerous occasions.

The young woman was the first witness to give evidence against Jabbour at his trial for sexual assault and touching.

Jabbour, 65, faces eight sex-related charges involving three complainants who were under 18 at the time of the alleged offences, between Sept. 2012 and June 2015.

The young woman, who cannot be identified because of a court-ordered publication ban, took the stand in Charlottetown provincial court Monday and described how she used to meet with Jabbour after class in his office, often with the door closed.

She said they talked about her progress with the band program, but over time she took on the role of confidant, with Jabbour airing his frustrations about the band program, other students and his personal life.

At first Jabbour would hold her hand during these meetings, but that progressed to back rubs and hugs, and later kissing her face and neck, she said.

Eventually, he began pulling her into his lap so she was straddling him on his chair and then he would press against her, she told the court, and say he loved her.

She said these office incidents happened at least once a week — but sometimes daily — for more than a month.

Emails exchanged, court hears

The young woman told the court she would move her head or move away when he tried to kiss or hug her, but when she did, he would ask "What's wrong with you, what's wrong? What have I done wrong?"

She also testified that Jabbour took her and another female student to a restaurant, twice, and watched a movie with them at the other student's house while her parents were not home.

She also told the court that Jabbour would email her nightly, at first from a school account but later from an account not connected to the school. On one evening, they exchanged more than 100 messages.

She said Jabbour would become angry when she didn't reply to his emails or disagreed with him and it became her role to calm him down.

She testified that she became so anxious and stressed that by April or May of the school year she finally told him to stop emailing and touching her — and he responded by accusing her of seducing him.

That made her feel as if she had done something wrong, and she told the court she became anxious and scared and developed an eating disorder.

She left the band program at the end of the school year.

Joel Pink is representing Roger Jabbour at his trial on sexual assault and sexual touching charges. (John Robertson/CBC)

Defence questions recall, details

On cross-examination, Jabbour's lawyer, Joel Pink, questioned the woman's recall of specific dates, details and locations involved in the allegations, including the location of office furniture.

She confirmed that she had talked to two other former students about her decision to go to the police and encouraged them to consider doing the same.

Jabbour's lawyer suggested she provided details of what happened to her to those other students, but she denied doing that.

Responding to Pink's questions, the woman also confirmed Jabbour did hug other students. But when questioned further by the Crown, said that the hugs Jabbour gave her were different — they were full body hugs, sometimes pushed up against the wall, when no one else was around.

Jabbour retired from his teaching job at Colonel Gray in November.

A publication ban protects the identity of the complainants.

The court has not yet heard any evidence from the defence.

The trial is expected to last all week.