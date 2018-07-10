3rd complainant scheduled to testify in Roger Jabbour trial

A third complainant has taken the stand at the trial of former music teacher Roger Jabbour.

Jabbour, 65, faces eight sex-related charges of sexual assault and sexual touching involving three complainants who were under 18 at the time of the alleged offences, between Sept. 2012 and June 2015. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

The trial is in its second day at Charlottetown provincial court.

On Monday, two of Jabbour's former students testified he subjected them to kisses and hugs in his office after class on numerous occasions.

Jabbour retired from his teaching job at Colonel Gray high school in November.

The identities of the complainants are protected under a court-ordered publication ban.

