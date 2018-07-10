Crown wraps case against Roger Jabbour with 3rd complainant testifying

A third complainant testified Tuesday at the trial of former music teacher Roger Jabbour.

Jabbour, 65, faces eight sex-related charges of sexual assault and sexual touching involving three complainants who were under 16 at the time of the alleged offences, between Sept. 2012 and June 2015.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

All three complainants were band students of Jabbour's at Colonel Gray High School at the time.

Tuesday, the witness told the court Jabbour would often call her into his office to talk about other students and about her own personal life — chats that would often last about an hour and happened about once a week.

She said those talks started near the beginning of the school year and as they continued through the winter months she became more uncomfortable with them.

"He seemed upset with me that I hadn't told him that I was dating this boy," she said, as an example.

She testified Jabbour would comment on her band performance but also on her clothing, with comments like "You have to watch out wearing those types of clothing."

Sometimes she thought she was in trouble when he called her in to his office, she said, and she would start crying.

"Sometimes he would ask me to give him a hug so I would stop crying," she said.

Witness says she felt 'trapped' during meeting

During one of these meetings, while she was on her phone talking to a relative, she said Jabbour came over to her, put his hand on her, and pushed his body toward her.

"I was really scared and I couldn't really move," she testified, adding that she felt "trapped" because he was running his hand over her hand, arm, shoulder, back and hips, while she was on the phone.

She estimates there were three or four inches of space between them.

Up until that point, she told the court, she thought Jabbour had been meeting with her because of her talent as a musician.

The young woman testified Jabbour would often lose his temper at band practices, and she thought that was his way of encouraging students to practice more.

On another occasion close to the end of the school year, the woman told the court Jabbour tried to convince her not to join a special academic program.

She said when she became upset, Jabbour wheeled his chair over to hers, put his hands on her knees, ran his hands up her thighs, under her shorts and rubbed her hips — adding that when she pulled away, he stopped.

Defence presses witness on details

On cross-examination by defence lawyer Joel Pink, the woman confirmed that Jabbour was a good music teacher and had given her friendly advice.

Pink also questioned the witness on details of the layout of Jabbour's office and music practice room, and details of the alleged incidents.

Pink asked whether she would agree that Jabbour was just trying to console her when she was crying.

"It didn't feel like he was trying to console me," she replied.

Yesterday, two other former students testified that Jabbour met them in his office and music practice rooms, alone and with the door closed.

They testified Jabbour subjected them to kisses and hugs in his office after class on numerous occasions.

The trial is in its second day at Charlottetown provincial court.

The third complainant was the final Crown witness.

The defence will begin to call its witnesses next.

Jabbour retired from his teaching job at Colonel Gray in November.

The identities of the complainants are protected under a court-ordered publication ban.

