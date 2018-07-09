Skip to Main Content
Sex charges trial for former teacher Roger Jabbour starts today
Sex charges trial for former teacher Roger Jabbour starts today

A week-long trial begins today for former music teacher Roger Jabbour on eight charges of sexual assault and sexual touching involving three complainants who were under 18 at the time.

Jabbour has pleaded not guilty to 10 sex-related charges involving 4 complainants

Roger Jabbour retired from his teaching position in Nov. 2017. (CBC)

A week-long trial begins today for former music teacher Roger Jabbour on eight charges of sexual assault and sexual touching.

In this week's trial there are three complainants who were under 18 at the time of the alleged incidents, which cover a period from Sept. 2012 to June 2015.

Jabbour, 65, has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. He had been on leave from his teaching position at Colonel Gray High School and retired in Nov. 2017.

A week has been set aside for the trial in Charlottetown provincial court.

A publication ban protects the identities of the alleged victims.

A trial involving a fourth complainant will be held in September. In that case, Jabbour faces two charges involving sexual touching related to alleged incidents in the early 1990s.

