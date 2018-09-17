Former school teacher takes stand to deny all sexual touching allegations in second trial

WARNING: This story contains graphic sexual content

A former high school music teacher on trial for sex-related offences testified in his own defence Monday to deny all the allegations made against him by a former student.

Roger Jabbour, 65, faces two charges of sexual exploitation involving his former student, dating back to the 1990s when she attended Colonel Gray High School in Charlottetown.

Jabbour spent over two hours on the stand, denying all of the allegations the student made against him. He is the only witness the defence intends to call.

He told the court the complainant was a talented musician and that he considered her a friend.

Last week, the woman testified that Jabbour would call her into his office several times a week and that during these meetings, he would kiss her and that he exposed himself to her and asked her to touch him. She said he masturbated in front of her on at least one occasion. Jabbour told the court this never happened.

She told court she confronted Jabbour around the time of her graduation and gave him a letter that said she never wanted to see or speak to him again.

This is Jabbour's second trial on sex-related charges involving former students. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

On the stand Monday, Jabbour said he never received that letter and that meeting didn't happen. He also testified that the woman gave him her graduation photo before moving away to attend university.

He told the court the woman came to his home to visit his family a number of times when she returned to the Island.

Jabbour also said she wrote letters to him and his family after she left the Island and that he received the last letter from her three years after she graduated. He told the court he never responded to any of the letters.

His lawyer, Joel Pink, had the former music teacher read passages from the letters, some of which were signed with "hugs and kisses."

When Crown attorney Valerie Moore questioned Jabbour about why he chose to keep the letters for more than 25 years he told the court he saved everything his students gave him.

The lawyers will present their closing arguments in court Tuesday morning.

Previous verdict, testimonies accepted as evidence

This is Jabbour's second trial on sex-related charges involving former students.

Earlier this month he was found guilty of three charges related to sexual touching involving three former students from 2012 to 2015. He has not been sentenced on those charges yet.

Judge Nancy Orr ruled the transcripts of the three complainants at the previous trial and the findings of conviction will be admitted as evidence she will consider in this latest trial.

More P.E.I. News