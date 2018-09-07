Former teacher Jabbour found guilty of sexual interference, not guilty of sexual assault

Former high school band teacher Roger Jabbour has been found guilty of three counts of sexual touching, and not guilty of three charges of sexual assault. The judge stayed the other two charges of touching for sexual purpose.

Jabbour, 65, went on trial in July on eight charges.

The complainants were female band students of Jabbour's at Colonel Gray High School in Charlottetown between Sept. 2012 and June 2015. Their identities are protected under a court-ordered publication ban.

Jabbour took the stand during his two-day trial to deny all the allegations against him. He told the court he did hug the girls and took them to supper to thank them for extra work they did with the music department but said his relationship with the girls was not inappropriate.

