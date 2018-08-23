Date set for judge's decision on sex-charge allegations against Roger Jabbour

A date has been set for a decision in the case of a former Charlottetown music teacher accused of sex-related charges against three former students.

Roger Jabbour, 66, was tried in July on eight charges of sexual assault and sexual touching.

The three complainants were band students of Jabbour's at Colonel Gray High School at the time.

The allegations relate to a period between September 2012 and June 2015.

The case was back in provincial court Thursday to set a date for the judge's decision.

That will happen on Sept. 7.

Jabbour has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

He also faces a second trial on Sept. 14 involving allegations by a fourth complainant of sexual touching from the early 1990s.

