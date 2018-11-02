Roger Jabbour, former band teacher, acquitted on sex charges

Roger Jabbour, the former band teacher at Colonel Gray High School in Charlottetown, has been acquitted of charges of sexual exploitation involving a former student.

Jabbour faced two charges of sexual exploitation involving a student of his from the 1990s. The women's name is under a publication ban.

In her ruling, Judge Nancy Orr said she had some reasonable doubt about the reliability of the woman's testimony.

The woman testified she met regularly with Jabbour in his office with the door locked, and that sexual touching took place. She said she confronted him when she finished Grade 12, and told him she never wanted to see him again.

The defence produced five letters that the woman wrote after graduation, including one where she talked about taking him out for a meal, and others asking about his family. Jabbour took the stand to deny all the allegations.

Earlier conviction

This was Jabbour's second trial on sex-related charges this year.

In September Jabbour was found guilty of three charges related to sexual touching involving three students from 2012 to 2015.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on those convictions Dec. 18.

With files from Sally Pitt