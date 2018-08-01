Red Cross a 'part of who I've been,' says 50-year volunteer

Eva Rodgerson stands with Vance Bridges. Both were honoured for their long-time service to the Red Cross. (Submitted by Canadian Red Cross)

The Red Cross recently celebrated Prince Edward Islander Eva Rodgerson, who has served for 50 years as a volunteer with the organization.

Rodgerson, who is from O'Leary, got her start with the Red Cross in high school, which had a Red Cross Council. She has been especially active in water safety programs, and that has become something of a family affair.

"It's been a big thing here on P.E.I., with the fishing community, with water all around us," she said.

"My children all come up through the program. They taught swimming lessons. I've got grandchildren who taught swimming lessons, did lifeguarding. It was something that I just thought was really important to do."

A second award

Along with marking 50 years as a volunteer, Rodgerson became the first Islander to receive the newly-created Swimming and Water Safety Honour Coin.

Rodgerson said the recognition is nice, but the joy came from the volunteering itself.

"It's just part of who I've been. I've always believed in being involved in the community, helping where you can, and volunteerism was always just a big part of what we were taught as children," she said.

"When you're interested in something, and you feel it's that important, it just doesn't go away."

Rodgerson was one of 24 people receiving long-service awards on the Island. They included Vance Bridges of Summerside, who has volunteered for more than 40 years.

