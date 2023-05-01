Fire breaks out near Rodd Crowbush resort in Lakeside, P.E.I.

Firefighters from several P.E.I. stations raced to the Links at Crowbush Cove property on Monday to battle what the RCMP are calling a forest fire near Lakeside Road in the West St. Peters area.

"The RCMP request that the public refrain from driving on Route 350 to allow emergency crews clear access to the site," the police force tweeted just before 2 p.m. AT.

Fire crews at the site were dragging hoses around the Rodd resort's tennis courts and monitoring a large propane tank at about that time.

A spokesperson from the provincial Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action said P.E.I.'s wildfire response staff were on the scene of a fire along the tree line.

Flames along the ground were fed by debris left behind by post-tropical storm Fiona last fall. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"They are being assisted with water resources from six local fire departments: Morell, St. Peters, East River, Souris, Cardigan and Georgetown. The province's fire marshal office is on the scene as well," the department said in an email.

"The wind is making fire response challenging," it continued. "We are asking that members of the public keep their distance and allow for first responders to do their work."

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said he expected winds from the east-southeast to continue to pick up Monday afternoon, with gusts of 60-80 km/h possible.

