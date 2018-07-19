Rocks thrown at moving cars investigated in eastern P.E.I.

RCMP are investigating two incidents where rocks were thrown at moving vehicles in Murray River this month.

Staff Sgt. Howard Fitzpatrick said this kind of behaviour could have tragic results.

"It's quite dangerous," said Fitzpatrick.

"People could be injured from the rock or could, just from the startle or glass breaking, could lose control of the vehicle and hit somebody else or hit a building. It's quite a dangerous thing to be happening."

There were no injuries in either reported case.

Both incidents happened late at night, about 1:30 a.m., close to the post office in Murray River. The first incident happened June 29 and the second on July 15.

RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying who is responsible.

