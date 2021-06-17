2,000 people will be able to take in P.E.I.'s Rock the Boat festival this summer

Prince Edward Island's Rock the Boat Music Festival is returning for its seventh year with headliners from across the country, which were announced Thursday afternoon.

Those acts include the Nova Scotia rock band The Trews, Ontario duo The Reklaws, country artist Jess Moskaluke and The East Pointers from P.E.I., according to a news release from the festival.

The festival, which is partly funded by the provincial government, is being held at Green Park in Tyne Valley from July 30 to Aug. 1.

Festival organizers say this is one of the largest events being planned for the region as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease.

"We are beyond thrilled and excited. Not going to lie there is some nerves coming out with this lineup and this show. It's the first event of this size in the Maritimes," said Adam MacLennan, the festival's president, in an interview with Mainstreet P.E.I.'s Matt Rainnie.

The festival organizers plan to have 2,000 people in attendance, MacLennan said.

Some changes with COVID-19

MacLennan said the site will be divided into 10 sections of 200 people each. There's also going to be COVID-19 screening questions when people purchase their tickets and enter their section. Once concertgoers are inside, they can't go in and out of their section throughout the festival.

All festival events will have an operational plan approved from the province's Chief Public Health Office, the release said.

More artists will soon be announced to add to the festival's lineup.

There are 180 campsites available to rent for the festival. But only four people will be allowed in each campsite to abide by COVID-19 restrictions, MacLennan said.

Tickets and campsites can be purchased at the festival's website.

