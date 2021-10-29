Our Lady Peace to headline 2022 Rock the Boat Festival

Organizers of the 2022 Rock the Boat Festival have announced a portion of their lineup with Our Lady Peace planned to headline opening day Aug. 6.

The Canadian rock band will be making its first trip back to the Island since 2013.

"We are excited to have the OLP crew in Tyne Valley," said president and director Adam MacLennan, in a news release Friday.

"They are one of Canada's greatest musical successes and to have them on P.E.I. and in our community makes us extremely excited."

The release says the group will be joined by Island bands Arsenal Mills and Hired Guns.

More artists to be announced

The concert takes place Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 just outside of Tyne Valley at Green Park.

According to the release, Rock the Boat is also set to include the Juno award-winning band Default — a group born in Vancouver with millions of record sales.

"We take great pride in featuring some of Canada's best bands and for 2022, we have a lineup that we have been targeting for some time," said MacLennan.

"The event is so important to Tyne Valley and western P.E.I."

MacLennan said they will continue working with the Chief Public Health Office leading up to the festival and are hoping it will be similar to those held in the pre-pandemic era.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. More artists are expected to be announced shortly.