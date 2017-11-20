Trooper to Rock the Boat in western P.E.I. this summer

Organizers of P.E.I.'s seventh annual Rock the Boat MusicFest announced their headliners for the summer 2020 festival Friday.

Canadian rock legends Trooper, at the top of the Rock the Boat lineup in 2016, will return. The band's greatest hits album Hot Shots sold six times platinum.

Rock the Boat will also feature The Reklaws, a sibling pair made up of Jenna and Stuart Walker.

"Every year, Rock the Boat keeps getting bigger and bigger," said festival chair Adam MacLennan in a news release.

Glass Tiger, an '80s Canadian favourite, will perform along with P.E.I. artists Ellis Family Band as well as Cory Gallant and The Red Dirt Posse.

Rock the Boat is Aug. 1 at Green Park, just outside of Tyne Valley.

