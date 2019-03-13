The Road Hammers, Big Wreck to headline Rock the Boat

The Rock the Boat Music Festival in Tyne Valley, P.E.I., has announced its lineup for this summer's concert.

Juno Award-winning band The Road Hammers will headline the sixth annual Rock the Boat Music Festival alongside rockers Big Wreck.

Big Wreck will "energize" Green Park with hard rock hits like The Oaf, That Song and Blown Wide Open, a release said, and The Road Hammers will feature "their unique blend of classic rock and country music."

The Road Hammers are known for songs such as Zamboni, I'm a Road Hammer and more.

The headliners will be joined by Honeymoon Suite, Haywire, The Ellis Family Band, and Island indie rockers Soul Filter.

"Green Park will be rocking more than ever," said festival chair Adam MacLennan in a news release.

"We take great pride in featuring Canadian rock music and this year we have our strongest lineup from top to bottom."

Rock the Boat Music Festival is a one-day concert that takes place at Green Park during the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival — which is celebrating its 65th year.

In the past, the concert has featured prominent Canadian acts such as Blue Rodeo, The Glorious Sons, Trooper, April Wine, Tom Cochrane and more.

This year's concert will take place Aug. 3 and tickets for Rock the Boat are on sale now.

