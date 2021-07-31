Concertgoers flock to Tyne Valley for Rock the Boat
Rain cancelled Friday’s concert, but moods haven’t been dampened
Concertgoers at the Rock the Boat music festival in Tyne Valley are excited COVID-19 restrictions have loosened on P.E.I. It's the first time since 2019 the province has been able to host a large concert series.
"I'm super excited, we've never been to a concert together, this is our first one," said Victoria Murphy, standing beside partner Sheldon Paugh.
The two Islanders said they have been wanting to get to Rock the Boat over the past few years. COVID cancelled the event last year.
"I think just with COVID, back opening up, no masks, we're fully vaccinated and it just seemed like the perfect time to come."
Mahdis Tabatabaei moved to P.E.I. from Iran in September of 2019 — just a few months before COVID-19 protocols were implemented.
"It feels amazing, seeing so much people in one place after so long is just like … it feels like we are having a normal life again after two years," she said.
"I guess I would just go to any concert at this point."
Rain cancelled the concert on Friday.
However, event organizers were happy to get things started on Saturday, said Adam MacLennan, the festival president.
Some of the bands which were set to play Friday night have been rescheduled.
Hired Guns were moved to Saturday and The East Pointers will now play Sunday night.
About 1,500 to 1,800 people are expected each night of the concert series, MacLennan said.
While concertgoers are excited to hear live music once again, there are COVID precautions. There are signs all through the venue reminding people to physically distance.
The Rock the Boat concert series wraps up on Sunday night with The Trews headlining.
