Montague rock snake spreads message of inclusivity

A new kind of snake has been found in Montague — and it's meant to bring people joy.

Robert Benoit has started what's he's hoping will become a long rock snake at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague, P.E.I.

Benoit hopes as people paint and add their own rocks, it will create a snake shape around the centre's parking lot.

He said the inspiration for the project came from a Facebook post he saw.

Benoit says he hopes the rock snake will attract people of all ages. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

"We've all been so much since the last three years with COVID and everything. It's time to start doing something that'll brighten everybody's day, so why not create a happy space?" he said.

With paint supplies donated from the Montague Rotary Library, he said everyone is welcome to paint a rock — and the possibilities are endless.

"It's whatever they want to do. It can have a birthday greeting, an 'in memory of' rock, a friendship rock, or an 'I love you' rock. Anything to create a tail," he said.

Although the rock snake project is meant for everybody, Benoit said it has a deeper meaning for him.

"It's going to bring joy to my heart. It's a bit of healing, especially since my wife passed back in September. This is bringing a little bit of joy to my heart and kind of putting my mind at ease," he said.

Benoit said he's already received messages from people in other provinces like Nova Scotia and Ontario who plan to paint a rock for the snake when they come for vacation.

'Creating a buzz'

He's also received messages from people of all ages, and even some daycare groups. He said the snake has gained a lot of local attention.

"It's creating a little buzz around the neighbourhood," he said.

Paula O'Brien, faculty manager of the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre, said she thinks it's a fantastic idea.

"I think it's a great way to get the community involved and all the local kids will be excited to see how big it'll grow," she said.

The hope is to have the snake gain traction on social media, she said, which will attract more people to the site.

"With social media, people will be taking pictures and seeing how it grows. More people will want to add onto that," she said.