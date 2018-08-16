Rock crab catches down at start of season
Overfishing, abundant lobster could be source of problem, says crab advisory chair
The rock crab season opened last week on P.E.I. and fishermen are saying their catches are down substantially.
Myles MacDonald, chair of the P.E.I. Rock Crab Advisory Committee, has been fishing rock crab out of Wood Islands for more than 30 years. He said his catches are off between 25 and 40 per cent from previous years.
"It's tougher than usual," he said.
MacDonald plans to take a break after this week and see if the fishing improves later.
"We're just hoping perhaps when we go back at it later that there will be some then. If not there's not it might be a concern that it's getting overfished or the lobster still could be coming off the shore."
He believes it could be a high number of lobster in the area chasing the crab away.
The rock crab season closes in late November but fishermen usually catch their quota in a matter of weeks.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.