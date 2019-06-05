Protest at Charlottetown courthouse in support of family suing hospital

A protest was held Wednesday morning outside the Supreme Court of P.E.I. in support of a family in the midst of a $22 million lawsuit against the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and one doctor.

It has been seven years and counting since the lawsuit was filed in 2012 against the QEH and Dr. Peter Noonan.

Emma Roche was eight months old when she suffered severe brain damage after going into cardio respiratory arrest at the QEH in Charlottetown in 2011, according to the family's statement of claim. She had originally been seen at the hospital for influenza and croup.

She was airlifted to IWK Children's Hospital in Halifax and on Feb. 5, 2011 cerebral testing confirmed "severe brain injury with limited brain function," according to the family's statement of claim.

Since the surgery Emma has required 24-hour care, her family said.

Joe Driscoll is Emma Roche's grandfather and spoke at the protest at the Charlottetown courthouse Wednesday morning. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Emma's parents Danny Roche and Melissa Driscoll accuse Noonan and the QEH of providing inadequate care.

The defence say Noonan and the QEH deny all the allegations against them and say they met the requisite standard of care. They also said in their statement of defence that any injuries to Emma were caused by the negligence of her parents.

On Wednesday, Noonan's defence will argue a motion in P.E.I. Supreme Court to separate the trial in two — one for liability and one for damages. The defence will also ask for a trial by judge alone instead of by a jury.

In an email to CBC News Noonan's lawyer Thomas Laughlin said the purpose of the motions is "to find the most expeditious and efficient way to achieve a resolution in the matter."

It has been seven years and counting since the $22 million lawsuit was filed in 2012. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

