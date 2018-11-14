Muddy weather closes P.E.I. National Park trails

Parks Canada has shut down the trail system on Robinsons Island in P.E.I. National Park because of the ground conditions.

Using the trails and technical mountain biking features when ground conditions are wet can damage the surface, parks officials said. That can cause safety issues for users as the terrain destabilizes and tree roots become exposed.

Mountain biking features can actually be destroyed if used in wet conditions.

The Robinsons Island Road is also barricaded at the Gulf Shore Parkway intersection.

The trails will reopen when conditions improve.

