P.E.I. robbery suspect facing multiple charges in 2 courts

A robbery suspect picked up by multiple Island police agencies Wednesday night was in court Thursday morning in Summerside.

Michael Hollinger, 26, was arrested Wednesday in Kensington on multiple charges.

He's charged with possession of stolen property — a 2006 Dodge Caravan — a charge that was laid Wednesday.

He's also charged with stealing gasoline from the Irving gas station in New Annan on Feb. 6.

RCMP said no one was injured during the robbery at the North River Quick Mart in Cornwall on Tuesday. (Google maps)

Hollinger is also scheduled to be in provincial court in Charlottetown Thursday afternoon.

He's accused of robbing the North River Quick Mart in Cornwall.

RCMP said they received a call of a robbery at 4:36 p.m. on Tuesday and put a call out to the public asking anyone who may have information about Hollinger to contact them. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

RCMP said Charlottetown, Kensington and Summerside police as well as Queens and East Prince RCMP, and an RCMP dog team were all involved in arresting Hollinger and no one was injured during the arrest.

