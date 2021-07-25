Roadside parking not permitted at P.E.I. National Park, Parks Canada says

With parking lots getting full as visitors arrive from all over Canada, Parks Canada is reminding visitors to P.E.I. National Park that roadside parking is not permitted.

Parks Canada said cars could be towed and drivers could face fines for parking illegally.

It suggests using the online parking tool, PEINow, to gauge parking availability, or come when sites are not as busy — before 11 a.m. AT and after 3 p.m.

Parks Canada recommends using the online parking tool, PEINow, to gauge parking availability at P.E.I. National Park. (Julie Clow/CBC)

People can also get text updates about the parking situation, as well as daily activities and special events. To sign up, people must text "OPT IN" to 902-200-4499.

More from CBC P.E.I.