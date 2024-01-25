Small amount of fuel spills as tanker truck flips east of Charlottetown

Environment officials were dispatched after an Island Petroleum truck slid into a ditch and ended up on its side Thursday morning on Pownal Road, east of Charlottetown, leading to a small fuel spill.

The RCMP said on social media that nobody was injured, but warned drivers to be careful since roads were slushy and slippery due to a fresh snowfall overnight.

A provincial spokesperson said the truck had a full load of diesel and furnace oil when the mishap occurred in the Alexandra area around 10 a.m.

"Two environment officers are currently onsite to oversee removal of diesel and furnace oil from the truck and any required cleanup efforts," the spokesperson said in an email to CBC News just after 3 p.m.

A provincial Environment Department official said all the fuel would be pumped out of the tanker before crews tried to pull it upright. (Aaron Adetuyi/CBC)

"Due to the pressure in the tank, there is a small leak that has resulted in less than five litres of material lost. The leak is being contained onsite."

Around 1:30 p.m., the provincial government had posted on social media that Pownal Road between Gay Road and MacLennan Road would be closed to through traffic "due to a truck in the ditch."

By midafternoon, the diesel and furnace oil were being pumped from the truck into another vehicle so that workers could try to upright the first truck.

"Environment Officers will remain on site until the truck has been emptied and upright to identify potential cleanup efforts," the spokesperson said.