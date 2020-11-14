What to do when there is a dead or injured animal on the road

Motorists on P.E.I. may be noticing more animals — and more roadkill — along highways this fall.

The Department of Transportation says there tends to be an increase in roadkill in the fall and the spring.

Raccoons and skunks are the most common, it said.

Anyone who spots a dead animal on the highway can call the dispatch office for the Department of Transportation in their respective county. Crews will be sent to remove it.

"The animal may be buried on-site or disposed as per Waste Watch guidelines," the department said in an email to CBC.

If the animal is injured and still alive, motorists can call the Department of Environment's forests, fish and wildlife division at 902-368-4683.

