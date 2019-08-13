Cornwall roadwork will make traffic smoother, engineer says

Roadwork underway in Cornwall, P.E.I., is designed to make the area around Heatherway Drive, Scott Avenue and the Cornwall Road safer, provincial transportation officials say.

The project involves rounding out some 90-degree turns behind the post office, West River United Church and gas station.

Stephen Yeo, the chief engineer for the Department of Transportation, says he anticipates more traffic on the road as the Cornwall bypass nears completion.

"We have realigned it so it's a better movement for traffic going up the Cornwall Road coming down to the intersection by the post office."

Widening Cornwall Road

He said they are also realigning the sidewalks and widening Cornwall Road.

Yeo said the flow of traffic will be smoother.

Yeo said there were some initial concerns about the project from the local Esso gas station and church, but those have been resolved.

The work should be complete in two to three weeks, he said, but the widening of Cornwall Road will be done in two phases and is expected to be finished by next spring.

More P.E.I. news