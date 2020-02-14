Road reopened after multi-vehicle crash near Central Bedeque

A stretch of road closed following an accident Thursday was reopened by Friday morning.

Route 1A in Central Bedeque was closed between Hogg Road and Route 171 early Thursday evening because of a collision, RCMP said.

Route 10 was not also accessible from Route 1A.

About 20 members of the Kinkora fire department responded to the multi-vehicle accident near Central Bedeque around 5:45 p.m., along with Island EMS Thursday officials with the department said. Highway safety was also on scene.

RCMP did not confirm if there were any injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

