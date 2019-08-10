Reduced lanes in Charlottetown this weekend, road closures Monday

Those traveling to Charlottetown this weekend may notice some traffic disruption with Old Home Week in full swing.

The city is reminding residents and tourists looking to take in some of the events that there will be reduced lanes from now until Aug. 17.

Kensington Road from Park Street east to Beasley Avenue will be reduced to one-way traffic heading north only.

Hawthorne Avenue from Kensington Road north to St. Peters Road, and Linden Avenue from Kensington Road north to St. Peters Road will also be reduced to one-way traffic.

Traffic will also be disrupted on Sunday for the downtown farmers' market.

Queen Street between Grafton Street and Dorchester Street will be closed to vehicles starting at 5 a.m. on Sunday and reopening to traffic at 7 p.m.

There will be no parking in this designated area on Queen Street after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Roadwork on Monday

There is also some roadwork in Charlottetown on Monday.

MacKay Drive from Palmers Lane to Elizabeth Drive will be closed to traffic. Queen Street from Pond Street to Douglas Street will also be closed to traffic, but sidewalks in both areas will remain open.

Riverside Drive will be reduced to one lane between Garfield Street and Exhibition Drive heading toward the Hillsborough Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but access to local businesses will be maintained.

