Driver pleads guilty to assault on senior in 'road rage' incident

A Queens County, P.E.I., man has pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm in connection to what police have described as a "road rage" incident.

Kenneth Stewart Longden, 27, pleaded guilty in Charlottetown provincial court Monday.

He was charged in January after two vehicles collided on the arterial highway near Upton Road in Charlottetown.

At the time, police said Longden got out of his car, opened the other driver's door and repeatedly punched the 79-year-old male driver.

He was treated in hospital for his injuries and released.

Several witnesses took video of the assault on their phones, which police referred to in their investigation.

Longden will be sentenced Aug. 18.

More from CBC P.E.I.