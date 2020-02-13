Road closed after motor vehicle collision near Central Bedeque

Route 1A in Central Bedeque is closed between Hogg Road and Route 171 because of a collision, RCMP said.

Route 10 is not accessible from Route 1A due to the collision.

The Kinkora fire department responded to a multi-vehicle accident near Centeral Bedeque around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Officials with the department said about 20 members attended the accident along with Island EMS.

The department of highway safety was also on scene, officials with the fire department said.

Traffic is being rerouted through the community of Central Bedeque, RCMP said.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

