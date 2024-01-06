Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

Montague long-term care home dealing with flu outbreak

Riverview Manor, a 49-bed long-term care facility in Montague, P.E.I., has declared a facility-wide outbreak of influenza.

Residents in the manor will be limited to 3 partners-in-care

CBC News ·
Riverview Manor building.
Partners-in-care are asked to avoid the manor if they are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness. (Wayne Spin)

Riverview Manor, a 49-bed long-term care facility in Montague, P.E.I., has declared a facility-wide outbreak of influenza.

Residents in the manor will be limited to three partners-in-care, with one visitor at a time, according to a news release from Health P.E.I.

All partners-in-care will be asked to follow the current infection control measures. 

Partners-in-care are reminded not to visit if they are experiencing any symptoms of respiratory illness.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now