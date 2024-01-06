Montague long-term care home dealing with flu outbreak

Riverview Manor, a 49-bed long-term care facility in Montague, P.E.I., has declared a facility-wide outbreak of influenza.

Residents in the manor will be limited to three partners-in-care, with one visitor at a time, according to a news release from Health P.E.I.

All partners-in-care will be asked to follow the current infection control measures.

Partners-in-care are reminded not to visit if they are experiencing any symptoms of respiratory illness.