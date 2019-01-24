Downed power pole closes Riverside Drive

A section of Charlottetown's Riverside Drive is expected to reopen early Thursday afternoon, following a closure caused by a power pole being clipped by a snowplow.

The northbound lane is closed between the Hillsborough Bridge and Park Street. That means there is no access to Riverside Drive from the bridge or Grafton Street.

RCMP reported major traffic backups in Stratford during the morning commute as a result of the street closure.

Maritime Electric is on the scene, and expects the work to be completed about 1 p.m.

The utility is not reporting any power outages in connection with the accident.

The pole was clipped off at the base. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

More P.E.I. news