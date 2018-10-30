Cider house rules: P.E.I. cider wins big at Atlantic awards

A P.E.I. cider house brought home the top prize for its first entries in the Atlantic Canadian Beer Awards on Sunday.

Riverdale Orchard & Cidery of Bonshaw was named Cider House of the Year, in a tie with Chain Yard Urban Cidery of Halifax.

It was also awarded New Cider House of the Year. Its 2 Scots 3 Apples cider took gold for standard cider, and was named cider of the year.

Alex and Anne Jamieson moved to P.E.I. in 2014 to open a cidery and released their first cider this past summer.

Three Island beers also brought home honours.

Gahan Island Red: Gold for North American style amber/red ale.

Upstreet Rhuby Social: Gold for fruit and field beer.

P.E.I. Brewing Snowbird: Honourable mention for IPA.

The awards were presented at a gala dinner at The Stubborn Goat in Halifax.

More P.E.I. news