Islanders forced to change holiday plans due to COVID-19 restrictions

Rising case numbers, the omicron variant and new COVID-19 restrictions taking effect Friday have many Islanders rejigging their holiday plans.

Thursday officially marks one year since the first vaccines were administered on P.E.I. While some may have thought vaccinations would quickly end the pandemic, the new restrictions have made some Islanders feel like the situation will never end.

"We feel the same way now because of omicron. It was unexpected, but still, we have to follow the restrictions," said Prerna Shinde, an Island resident.

Prerna Shinde, left, and her mother had to cancel their planned Christmas gathering due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

One of those restrictions is a new gathering limit of 20 people at informal events.

For Shinde, who moved to P.E.I. during the pandemic in 2020, the gathering limits mean no big get-togethers this Christmas.

"We're planning to just celebrate Christmas at home … just our family, no one else. So, that makes us feel a little sad," said Shinde.

That feeling is shared by Kensington resident Jill Arsenault. She said her family probably won't have their usual Christmas dinner with all her relatives together.

"It's hard to not see grandparents at Christmastime and all that, and aunts and uncles. We have family from away as well, so they probably won't be coming home," said Arsenault.

Kensington resident Jill Arsenault says her family won't be hosting a large Christmas dinner this year. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

However, omicron shouldn't stop Islanders from getting together in small numbers, according to CBC medical columnist Dr. Peter Lin.

Islanders should take precautions, like keeping masks on as much as possible, regardless of vaccination status.

"Eating is the highest risk time because that's when you take off your mask," Lin said.

"I had one patient that said, 'We're going to have a get-together, but there's no food or drinks.' And at first I thought, 'That sounds terrible.' But if you think about it, the whole idea is to socialize … to talk, to have fun that way, and the eating and the drinking, you can do that at home."

Frustration and exhaustion

Masks won't save P.E.I. musician Tara MacLean's plans.

She's part of a group of Island musicians who were planning to travel to the United Kingdom for a big showcase — AmericanaFest U.K. — early in the new year.

But with the federal government advising against international travel, and omicron spreading quickly in the U.K., MacLean said the trip may not be going ahead.

MacLean and other Island artists were hoping to travel to the U.K. for a festival in January — but omicron may have ruined those plans. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

MacLean said she's understanding of the situation, but it's still frustrating.

"I had no idea we were going to be in this situation still, and it's getting a little exhausting.… We're so lucky to be able to play locally, but being able to compete on a global scale is really important."

According to MacLean, even local shows are up in the air now due to the new COVID-19 restrictions. She worries some holiday concerts may ultimately be cancelled.

"I have a lot of friends that have sold out shows coming up, and I'm so worried for them," MacLean said.