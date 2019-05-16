'The passion is unbelievable': Softball returns to P.E.I.'s North Shore

Softball is coming back to P.E.I.'s North Shore for the first time in decades.

The newly formed Riptide Softball Association already has seven teams registered, and hopes to start playing other teams from around the Island when the season starts in June.

"The excitement, you could light up the room with it," said Riptide board member Danny Callaghan.

"Everybody's pumped. We're looking ahead, we want to be hosting tournaments. We really want to build this. The passion is unbelievable."

Callaghan said there's still work to be done on the home ball fields — at the North Shore Community Centre and Grand Tracadie — but the teams may be able to be on the field as early as this week.

