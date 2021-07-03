Parks Canada warns of potential rip currents on P.E.I.'s north shore

Surf conditions remain dangerous Saturday at Prince Edward Island National Park.

It's the second day in a row Parks Canada issued a warning of the potential for rip currents on the north shore. Rip currents are narrow streams of water that move swiftly away from shore and make it difficult for swimmers.

"Rip currents may be formed along the shores due to high winds and resulting surf conditions," Parks Canada's advisory said.

"To ensure the safety of all beach goers, entering the water is not recommended in these conditions and people are asked to follow surf guard instructions."

The image illustrates that to escape from a rip current you should swim perpendicular to it. (Parks Canada/Government of P.E.I.)

Parks Canada said anyone caught in a rip current should stay calm and tread water while trying to attract attention, or swim parallel to shore out of the current.

