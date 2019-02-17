P.E.I. artists looking to build outdoor rink where old one collapsed

A couple in eastern P.E.I. are trying to bring an old rink back to life.

When artists Lenny and Heather Gallant bought their property in St. Georges six years ago, the community rink was still standing on it. It has since collapsed into a pile of sheet metal and wood.

Lenny, who calls himself "an artist whose mission it is to turn unwanted or discarded materials into works of art," wants to do just that with the old rink.

He calls it "the ressurinktion."

'Central hub'

"I want to have a free outdoor community rink on the same footprint as the old St. Georges rink was on," he said in an interview on CBC's Island Morning.

"We've been hearing stories from a few of the locals just how important the rink was in the past. It was kind of a central hub for the people out here."

Lenny Gallant is creating art from pieces of the old rink, which he plans to sell. He'll put 50 per cent of the proceeds toward building the outdoor rink. (Lenny Gallant/Facebook)

The Gallants, who own Birdmouse art gallery and furniture store, are asking volunteers to help them with the project.

Lenny, who received a grant from Innovation PEI to create pieces of art from the remnants of the old rink, said 50 per cent of the proceeds from that work will go toward building the rink.

