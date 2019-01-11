Outdoor rink in southern Kings faces uncertain future

The future of an outdoor skating rink in Kings County is on thin ice.

The owners of Ocean Acres Cottages near Murray Harbour are wondering if there's enough community support to keep it going.

Regular users like being able to go to the rink almost anytime they like. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"It's a heck of a lot of work and if nobody wants it, if nobody is willing to contribute, we just don't see the point in carrying on anymore," said Leslie Swift.

Swift and her parents, Tim and Sharon, have been keeping an outdoor rink for community use for the past three years, as part of the year-round operations of their cottage and campground business on Fox River Road.

Other local businesses have chipped in, with equipment and supplies. The rink is open 12 hours a day, seven days a week, and a donation box on a post invites people using the rink to contribute to its maintenance.

Leslie, left, Tim, centre, and Sharon Swift have been running the rink for the past three years. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Donations have fallen off this year, according to Swift. In recent days, she posted a message on social media asking the community to use the rink more and make donations.

Dozens of people responded online, encouraging the family to keep the rink going.

'Good for the whole community'

Friday morning, a handful of skaters were on the ice.

"We can come whenever we want so we want to see it stick around for sure," said Jill Fraser, who visits the rink on a regular basis with her five-year-old son.

The ice-grooming gear is made with support from local businesses. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The weeks ahead will help determine if the rink will get built next year, according to Swift. The family also wants to see more local businesses in southern Kings operating year round.

"Running a business all year long is good for the whole community," Swift said. "Let's create things for people to do and get out and enjoy the winter."

They're also looking for donations of children's helmets, skates and hockey sticks, Swift said.

More P.E.I. news