Man pleads not guilty to assault in tattoo shop case

A P.E.I. man charged with assaulting the owner of a Charlottetown tattoo shop has pleaded not guilty.

Riley MacFadyen, 21, was not present when the plea was entered in provincial court Thursday. His lawyer entered the plea on his behalf.

MacFadyen is charged with assaulting Donald (Artie) Gautreau with a baseball bat.

Gautreau is a tattoo artist whose leg was amputated after he was pinned against the wall of his shop by a truck.

MacFadyen's case is scheduled to go to trial June 3.

