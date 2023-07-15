Expect more temporary closures of P.E.I. lobster fishery, DFO says

Future in-season closures of the P.E.I. lobster fishery are not out of the question as more endangered right whales are spotted in shallow waters, says Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

A portion of Lobster Fishing Area 24 was shut down in May after two right whales were spotted off P.E.I.'s north shore. It was the first time DFO had to close off that part of the area due to a whale sighting, and it meant lobster crews had to move their traps to shallower waters.

It's likely not the last time it will happen, said Brett Gilchrist, DFO's director of national programs.

"I think you'll continue to see random sightings in shallow waters," he said. "Keep in mind that when it comes to shallower waters, there's various reasons. It could be food distribution, so we could see more of that.

"But it also occurs at areas where younger whales or whales with mother-and-calf combinations may tend to spend more time in shallow waters. So, it can happen. It may happen more often."

Fisheries and Oceans Canada has put $20 million into various programs for whale-safe gear. The goal is to make the equipment ready to use across the Atlantic provinces in 2024.

"We definitely need to consider, into the future, technology that would allow harvesters to continue to fish but also protect whales at the same time," Gilchrist said.