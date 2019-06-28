Right whale necropsy happening on P.E.I. shore today

Veterinarian Megan Jones was working at a zoo in San Diego when there was last a high death toll of right whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, but she is feeling the weight of that history with six whales found dead in the gulf this month.

"In 2017 they did … three necropsies over Canada Day weekend, so that's the same timing as this year, so it seems like it's echoes of 2017," said Jones.

"It's definitely very concerning."

In 2017, 12 right whales were found dead in the gulf, but none last year.

Jones became regional director of the Canadian Wildlife Health Co-operative and a professor at the Atlantic Veterinary College in 2018, putting her at the centre of determining the cause of death of these whales. She will perform her third necropsy on Friday in Norway, P.E.I.

'Huge consequences'

In the first two necropsies, one whale was found to have injuries consistent with a ship collision. The other was inconclusive, and further tests are being done. Getting those results could take months.

'It's personally quite difficult,' said Jones. (University of Prince Edward Island)

"We know our results have huge consequences so we don't like to speculate. We use evidence to make our determination," said Jones.

Transport Canada has already ordered a reduced speeds for vessels in a large section of the gulf, which has a serious impact on shipping.

This third necropsy is on a whale found dead near the Acadian peninsula on Tuesday, which has been towed to P.E.I. The time and location of its death are not known.

A team effort

Jones said the coast guard has been quick to get the whales to shore for necropsies this year, which makes determining the cause of death easier.

A huge rope tied around the whale broke as the team was trying to haul it to shore to perform the necropsy. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

She said that job is part of a team effort with many different kinds of specialists working together to figure out how to protect the whales.

"We have our colleagues who understand the biology, folks who are oceanographers and who track where the whales are, and our colleagues in the United States who know all the whales are also tracking them," she said.

Whale necropsies are messy and, given the size of the animals, hard physical work. Added to that, said Jones, is the emotional toll of working with an endangered species.

"My colleagues went through this in 2017, and this is my first time experiencing this scale of mortality of such a large and endangered whale species, so it's personally quite difficult," she said.

"On the other hand, at least we know that our work is really important and we're hopefully going to be able to contribute to making things better. There's a lot of people who care a lot."

Scientists estimate there are only 412 North Atlantic right whales in the world, with only about 100 of them females of breeding age.

More P.E.I. news