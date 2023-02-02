P.E.I. ride-booking app gains popularity amid Island's taxi shortage

While Prince Edward Island has been experiencing a taxi shortage, an Island ride-booking app is gaining popularity, drivers and customers.

"Unbelievable," said Kari ride-booking app co-founder Len Currie about receiving an innovation excellence award on Jan. 25 from the Greater Charlottetown Chamber of Commerce.

The app works much like Uber or Lyft in other places, with users downloading and registering with the app on their cellphone. There is no storefront operation, no phone number to call.

Currie said when the company first launched during the pandemic, the founders anticipated attracting about 200 rides per week. The estimated number of Kari rides now falls in the range of 1,500 to 1,800 per week.

Len Currie, co-founder of the Kari ride-booking app, says the company has experienced more growth and popularity than originally anticipated. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"I didn't think two years ago that we would be even close to where we are now with respect to how many people we have using the service, but people are noticing, people are recognizing it, and using the app," he said.

Currie also said the company is having no problem attracting drivers, and receives plenty of applications.

Shortage of taxi drivers

It's the opposite situation at City Taxis in Charlottetown, where there's a shortage of drivers. Manager Joe Corrigan said they lost some drivers when the pandemic hit, and although most of them came back, others didn't.

He said they currently have about 35 drivers, but could use another 10 to 15.

City Taxi manager Joe Corrigan says the company is struggling with a taxi driver shortage and has reached out to government to see if there is support available for training or insurance. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Corrigan said he's not worried about competition from Kari, especially if it means people aren't waiting to get where they need to be.

But he's looking for help from government to help recruit and retain drivers with skills training support, and also with insurance which he said can cost up to $5,000 and deter a lot of new drivers from entering the industry.

Corrigan said the taxi drivers are self-employed, and he hopes there will be support options available to them.

"I'm hoping I can get some kind of response from transportation or tourism to get some help, get them subsidized somehow."

Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island, says the pandemic greatly impacted taxi service on the Island so having a ride-booking app like Kari has become very important. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Impact on Island tourism

The Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I. said people need options like Kari in order to be able to travel around the province, especially following the challenging times of the pandemic.

"COVID really impacted our taxi service, our transportation in general, so having that app and having that service like Kari, has become very, very important for us in Prince Edward Island," said TIAPEI CEO Corryn Clemence.

The Charlottetown airport used to have more 100 taxis pulling up to pick up and drop off travellers, but there are fewer than half of that now. There are now signs in the airport to let passengers know about the Kari ride-booking app.

"I believe it is needed because it's an alternative, I believe it's needed because it's an expectation of people when they travel," said the airport authority's CEO Doug Newson.

Doug Newson, CEO of the Charlottetown Airport Authority, says the addition of the ride-booking app is a good alternative for travellers who expect a service like that. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The Kari ride-booking app currently operates in the areas around Charlotttetown, Stratford and Cornwall. But Currie said he hopes to expand it into other Island communities based on service needs, as well as into New Brunswick.