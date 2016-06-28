P.E.I. transportation department not regulating ride-booking

P.E.I.'s minister of transportation says his department isn't currently creating any regulations for the ride-booking industry, though there could be a need for legislation down the road.

Steven Myers announced Saturday that after reviewing legislation, his department has determined no changes to legislation are required to allow ride-booking operations on P.E.I.

In question period Tuesday, Opposition transportation critic Steve Howard asked Myers for more details.

"One thing the announcement was missing was a clearer framework for how ride-hailing services will be regulated on Prince Edward Island," Howard said.

Could be changes down the road

Howard raised concerns about passenger safety and also asked about emissions standards for the industry.

Myers said all his department has done is create a new class of driver's licence in order to make it easier for both ride-booking drivers and taxi drivers to join the industry.

He said his department doesn't regulate the taxi industry, and therefore Howard's concerns "fall outside my department."

Transportation Minister Steven Myers

However Myers acknowledged there may be a need for industry regulations down the road.

"As these types of disruptive technologies become popular here on Prince Edward Island, much like AirBnB has become popular … there may be additional regulations that are needed," Myers said.

"And I think in other jurisdictions you've seen that where, you know where ride-sharing comes in, it doesn't work perfectly, and changes have to be made to make it work. I don't see us as being a whole lot different when it comes to that."

