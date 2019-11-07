Richard's Fresh Seafood to open 2nd location in Victoria

After being in business in Covehead, P.E.I., for the past four decades, Richard's Fresh Seafood is branching out to the South Shore with construction now underway in the seaside community of Victoria.

"For about two years now we've been kind of just keeping an eye on Victoria," said Ryan Doucet, who has owned Richard's for the past 10 years. "We've never really looked at too many other spots this was kind of it."

The new location will be right in the heart of the village across from the wharf.

The 1,000 square-foot building will have a takeout, seafood market, a local market with coffee and pastries and a large deck along the front for seating.

Growing demand

The menu will include many popular dishes customers have enjoyed over the years and a few new ones.

Carpenter Troy Patterson and owner Ryan Doucet work on the frame of what will be part of the new Richard's Fresh Seafood. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

The owner thought after 10 years in business, it was time to open a second location to meet the growing demand.

"For many of the tourists coming to the Island that come off the bridge this is one of the first areas that they'll arrive," Doucet said. "It's kind of nice to give it, you know, a little introduction to the Island and to Richard's."

15 employees

Victoria's mayor expects an already busy village during the peak tourism season will only get busier with the addition of Richard's, adding it's important to find a balance between attracting new business and preserving the community's historic charm.

The new Richard's will include a takeout, a seafood market, a local market and a large deck along the front for seating. (Richard's Fresh Seafood)

"This is something that we as a community have to try and manage appropriately," Ian Dennison said. "Anyone who's been to Victoria in recent summers will know that there's a lot of folks walking around, there's a lot of cars."

The takeout and local market will have 15 employees and be open between June and September.

The new location will have plenty of parking, which can be difficult to come by in the summer. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Construction will continue through the winter with the aim to open next spring.

"We love Victoria, it's a beautiful town," Doucet said. "It has a wharf nearby, you already have some well-established restaurants. It's great to be part of the community."

