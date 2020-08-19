Roman Catholic Bishop of Charlottetown resigns, plans to start chemo
Bishop Grecco has turned 75, the regular retirement age
Richard Grecco, the Roman Catholic Bishop of Charlottetown, announced his resignation Thursday.
In a letter to his diocese, Grecco said canon law requires that he submit his resignation at the age of 75. Thursday is his 75th birthday, and he said Pope Francis had accepted his resignation.
Grecco goes on to say that his retirement comes at a time when his health has been failing.
"By co-incidence or by providence, today, on the occasion of my 75th birthday, I begin a four-month program of chemotherapy," Grecco wrote.
"This follows a week-long radiation program, which helped the painful symptoms considerably."
Grecco said he has been comforted by the support of his congregation since his diagnosis in December. He added that a high percentage of patients in his situation achieve remission.
Grecco was installed as the 13th bishop of Charlottetown on Sept. 21, 2009.
After his resignation, he will retain the title of bishop, but relinquish the responsibilities of managing the Charlottetown diocese.
A priest from the diocese will be appointed as a new administrator within the next two weeks, he said, and will continue in that role until the appointment of a new bishop.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.