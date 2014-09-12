Dr. Rhonda Matters, P.E.I.'s 1st chief mental health and addictions officer, dies
A memorial fund has been established in Dr. Rhonda Matters’ name
Child psychologist Dr. Rhonda Matters died Monday at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.
Matters, a former president of the Psychological Association of P.E.I., was named P.E.I.'s first chief mental health and addictions officer in 2013 as a first step in overhauling the approach to addictions treatment on the Island.
Her primary duty was to develop P.E.I.'s mental health and addictions strategy, which was released in 2016. With that work done Matters moved to a new role leading a support team for youth with behavioural difficulties.
During Matters' tenure as chief officer a youth recovery centre for addictions was opened in Summerside in 2014.
Matters died of lymphoma, and a memorial fund for youth mental health initiatives has been established in her honour.
With files from Laura Chapin
