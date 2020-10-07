Rezoning proposed for possible Summerside apartment

A recommendation has been put forward to Summerside council to rezone a portion of land for a possible combination of row houses and an apartment building with underground parking.

The recommendation from the planning committee for the P.E.I. city asks council to consider rezoning 565 Water St. from medium density to high density residential. The rezoning would allow for a four-storey building. The current zoning allows only three.

"The city owns that land and the city had a request for interest for developing that land back, oh probably six months to a year ago," says chair of the planning committee Coun. Brian McFeely.

A developer has proposed the apartment and row houses and it is "an ambitious plan." McFeely said he wasn't willing to name the developers yet.

Summerside Coun. Brian McFeely says there were some environmental concerns raised about the proposed development. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

There was a public meeting held about the development a couple weeks ago. McFeely said there have been some concerns about the environment from some residents in the area of the proposed development.

"There are some concerns around some of the environmental issues around the little stream that runs through there and those are certainly being taken into consideration and the appropriate buffers will be in place," McFeely said.

There is also a proposed green way for the development that would run through the ice pond in the area and would connect to the Confederation Trail and Green's Shore Park.

Nearby business, Highland Bottle & Metal Exchange, also sent a letter to council — not opposing the development, but making it clear the business plans continued operation for the foreseeable future and the work being done is often dirty and noisy.

Council will vote on the zoning at their regular monthly meeting on Oct. 19.

