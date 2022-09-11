Charlottetown Police warn about scam text urging Islanders to pay fines from city
'The City of Charlottetown does not send out text messages regarding infractions,' say police
Several Islanders say they've been receiving scam texts asking them to pay fines linked to a website impersonating the City of Charlottetown.
Beth Claron lives in Charlottetown and got the text while studying on Saturday. She didn't click the link, but when she loaded up the site on her computer she had second thoughts.
"I was like, 'Oh, this looks like a legit site?' I checked it, like, I typed it on Google and I searched for it ... and so it redirected me," she said.
"I didn't click anything because I'm scared that it might be spam or anything."
The site looks very similar to the city's website and even has links that will redirect to the city's official site.
We have received several calls regarding a text message directing people to a fraudulent website - <a href="https://t.co/cIi8VwR1gc">https://t.co/cIi8VwR1gc</a> <br>Please do not pay any fines or respond to the link. <br>The City of Charlottetown does not send out text messages regarding infractions. <br>- Dispatcher Hailey—@ChtownPolice
In a tweet, Charlottetown Police said they have received several calls about the text. They warned people to not click on the link or make a payment.
"The City of Charlottetown does not send out text messages regarding infractions," it said.
Claron posted on social media about the matter to warn other people. Many people said they got the same text and noted it was a scam.
She's worried about others who may not be as tech-savvy.
"I'm more concerned for the seniors," she said.
With files from Tony Davis
