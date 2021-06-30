Islanders share their reunions and plans for the future as restrictions ease

With COVID-19 restrictions easing in the province, and one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in over 80 per cent of the population, Prince Edward Islanders can visit or welcome family from away.

On CBC Prince Edward Island's Facebook page, we asked Islanders who have travelled to see family or welcomed visiting family, how their reunions have been.

Here is what some of you shared with us.

(Please note that usernames are not necessarily the names of commenters. Some comments have been altered to correct spelling and to conform to CBC style.)

Reunited after months away

Odette Gallant said she and her husband visited their sons in Nova Scotia, after five months. "They were in university last year and decided to stay in Nova Scotia to work for the summer so had not seen them since January when they were over for Christmas. It was nice to get some hugs and visit with them."

'Went to Moncton on the weekend to see our family. It was awesome,' says Steph Betts. (Submitted by Steph Betts)

André Charles Boucher said his parents could finally see their grandchild after two months of video-calling. "It was pretty great to see them again! Good break for my wife and I."

Annette MacLaren said she finally reunited with her children and parents after seven months away. "Best feeling ever hugging my babies! Tears of gratefulness"

Ruth Gosselin said her three grandsons arrived from Toronto after being away for a year and a half. "We're all in quarantine now and that's just fine! So wonderful to see them again."

Re-creating memorable moments

Sally Cole visited her family in Sackville, N.B. She said they had Christmas turkey dinner. "It was an exhilarating experience. As I drove my car I could feel the excitement in my bones and then when I got on the bridge there was a feeling of euphoria and when I got to the other side of the bridge it was like 'I'm home.'"

Sally Cole and her mom opened Christmas presents upon reuniting this June. (Submitted by Sally Cole)

Ryan Pedersen said he and his parent will make up for lost time. "[We'll be] celebrating Christmas/their anniversary/Father's day, my dad's birthday and his retirement."

Brittany Hambly said she and her family celebrated Christmas again. "I am so thankful to have been able to visit my family this past weekend after eight extremely long months."

Anticipating their reunion

Diane Poirier said she can't wait to see her daughter and her son-in-law. "She is pregnant with our first grandchild! I can't wait to hug her and her baby bump."

Tracy Gavin said her partner is returning home this weekend after being away for almost eight months. They've waited that long to open their Christmas presents, which they will do once they see each other again. "We are also celebrating Valentine's Day and Easter. Can't wait to be reunited again."

Sara Tutt Watson said "If you see someone bawling their face off in the airport in August it will likely be me. Will get to hug my parents for the first time in two years."

More from CBC P.E.I.