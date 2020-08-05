P.E.I. return to schools relies heavily on grouping students, enhanced cleaning

Students returning to school buildings on P.E.I. this fall will not be able to mix as freely with their schoolmates as they have in the past, according to the province's COVID-19 guidelines.

The Public Schools Branch released its planned rules for the Sept. 8 return to school early Wednesday afternoon. Premier Dennis King, Education Minister Brad Trivers and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison began giving a news conference about the plan just before 1:45 p.m.

"The health of our Island children is our top priority," King said. "We know that we can make this happen safely and successfully."

Trivers said all schools will use the guidelines to prepare more specific plans depending on the layout of their facilities and needs of their students.

The provincial document was posted online along with a long list of Frequently Asked Questions about the new guidelines, accessible at this link.

Students and staff to form 'cohorts'

All 62 P.E.I. public schools were shut down in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Distance learning continued, but the return to school plan acknowledges that learning is best when it happens at school.

At the centre of the document will be the division of schools into "cohorts" of students and staff — distinct and separated groups — with efforts being made to minimize contact between different cohorts.

These cohorts will both minimize spread within a school should an outbreak occur and make contact tracing easier.

Students will be required to bring a non-medical mask to school, but the wearing of that mask is only strongly recommended, not required. (Halfpoint/Shutterstock)

Schools will make efforts to contain cohorts within a particular area of the building. Times when students are moving around — such as at arrival and departure, amd on recess and lunch breaks — will be staggered to reduce contact between the cohorts. The groups will also use separate entrances to the building if possible.

The PSB document notes that this requirement could cause delays at the beginning and the end of each school day.

Physical distancing

Students will be required to bring a non-medical mask to school, but the wearing of that mask is only strongly recommended, not required.

In particular, it is strongly recommended that students wear masks in situations where physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as during class changes at high schools and on school buses.

School staff have been experimenting with desk configurations in classrooms for physical distancing. (Sally Pitt/CBC)

This recommendation is considered more important for students in grades 7 to 12.

As much as possible, schools will be configured to promote physical distancing, with more space between desks, hallways divided into directional lanes, and playgrounds divided for use by different cohorts.

Careful attendance records will be a part of preparing for any necessary contact tracing.

Cleaning changes

Protocols for enhanced cleaning of schools and school buses are also outlined in the document.

Hand hygiene will also be emphasized, with regular handwashing breaks scheduled, and hand sanitizer available in strategic locations. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

School buses will be cleaned and sanitized after morning and afternoon runs. Classrooms will be cleaned daily, with particular attention to bathrooms as well as regularly touched surfaces, such as door handles, handrails and light switches.

In cases where classrooms are shared, such as in high schools, students will be provided with cleaning materials to wipe down their own personal areas before leaving class.

Custodial staff are being trained in new cleaning and sanitizing practices. Principals may apply for more cleaning staff if they believe it is required.

Hand hygiene will also be emphasized, with regular handwashing breaks scheduled, and hand sanitizer available in strategic locations.

Any materials that are shared, such as sports equipment or books, will be sanitized immediately afterward if possible or otherwise quarantined for 72 hours.

School buses

Getting students to and from school will be a particular challenge.

The Public Schools Branch is encouraging parents to take their kids to school to create more space on buses. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Given the resources available, in terms of drivers and buses, only so much physical distancing on school buses will be possible.

The PSB will encourage parents and students to consider other forms of transportation in an effort to reduce the number of students it is transporting. This could include walking, biking, or being driven to school by their parents.

All eligible students will be allowed on buses. Riding a bike to school in the fall will not mean giving up your seat on the bus for the winter.

Extra-curricular

After-school sports and other activities will be paused at the beginning of the school year.

The startup of these activities will be at the discretion of individual schools in consultation with the PSB, taking Chief Public Health Office (CPHO) guidelines into consideration.

Physical education classes will go ahead under guidelines produced by the Physical Education and Health Association of Canada:

No use of equipment or minimal use of equipment.

Students will be expected to have gym footwear, but change rooms will not be used.

Classes should be held outdoors as much as possible.

Schools will continue to welcome community groups after hours.

Community groups will have to provide an operational plan which clearly outlines how the group intends to operate while complying fully with the CPHO recommendations and guidelines.

