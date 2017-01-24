P.E.I. retail sales have largely recovered from pandemic dip

October sales figures released Friday morning by Statistics Canada suggest the retail industry on P.E.I. is back on the growth trend it was showing before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

But the recovery still varies widely from sector to sector.

The retail recovery began on the Island in June, and comparing the five months from June to October in 2019 and 2020 shows a 4.3-per-cent increase in sales this year.

Clothing and gasoline are the only two sectors showing sales down for that period, with gas down 16.5 per cent and clothing off 15.5 per cent.

Furniture sales have shown the biggest growth, up 18.6 per cent for that five-month period.

More from CBC P.E.I.